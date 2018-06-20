Weekly report from Senator Jack Hill

2018 a Pivotal Year for Transportation in Georgia

Transportation events don’t seem to happen every year, but when they do, their impact is huge. After a lot of conversation about transportation needs around the state, HB 170 was passed in 2015 and the resulting infusion of excise tax changes and fees has propelled transportation projects statewide. This year, transit was a front burner issue for the Legislature and landmark legislation passed that may set the pathway for the future for counties in the Atlanta area.

Legislation Tied to Transportation

HB 930 ­– “Mass Transit Services in Georgia” Creates the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) as its own state authority. Replaces Georgia Regional Transit Authority. Creates optional TSPLOST that counties can adopt via referendum to fund transit-related projects in each county. Imposes a sales tax on rideshare services and creates customized procedures that Fulton, Cobb and Gwinnett Counties may use to contract for transit services within their jurisdictions.

HB 717 ­– Puts self-driving vehicles under state consumer protection laws including Fair Practices Act of 1975, The Georgia Motor Vehicle Franchise Practices Act and the Georgia Lemon law.

