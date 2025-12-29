Now on Display

The Christmas season is now featured in a beautiful display of life-size ‘Christmas Cards’ created by talented Claxton High School art students for exhibit during the holidays. Celebrate the season at Christmas Card Lane! Enjoy beautiful, life-size Christmas cards created by talented Claxton High School art students.The artistic talent evident in the Christmas Card art suggests a level of experience that far exceeds the artists’ years. The display is located between the Evans County Public Library and the Jack & Muriel Strickland Arts and Cultural Center (707 W. Main Street, Claxton) and can be enjoyed both day and night. This collaborative project is sponsored by Claxton First Church, The DEN at Claxton High School, the City of Claxton, and the Arts & Cultural Authority of Claxton and Evans County. Christmas Card Lane will remain on display through January 5, 2026.