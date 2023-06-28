Nutrien Ag Solutions to build new facility

Nutrien Ag Solutions plans to close the company’s operation in Bellville, on a date not immediately known, once a new development is constructed in the Claxton-Evans County Industrial Park. Members of the Economic Development Authority (EDA) met with company officials via Zoom last Wednesday morning and agreed unanimously to accept an offer of $16,000 per acre for a 20- acre tract in the Park. The site chosen by Nutrien was the company’s preferred location because of its established right of way to rail service on Commerce Drive.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.