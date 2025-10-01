October community events mean a busy month ahead; Daisy to celebrate with annual festival Saturday, more

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

November and December usually get top billing for the number of observances – with Thanksgiving and Christmas taking top priorities – but October in Evans County is shaping up to be a busy month for local residents.

One of the main attractions opens to the public on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. when the city of Daisy extends the welcome mat for the annual Daisy Day Festival.

The event will include viewing of classics and muscle cars, live music, food trucks, many vendors, arts and crafts, face painting for kids and much more.

