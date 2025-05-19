Olan D. Fountain, beloved husband of Carol Fountain passed away on May 11, 2025. He was the devoted father of Michael J. Fountain and Amy M. Russell and her husband John; loving grandfather of Savannah E. Fulton and her husband Garrett, Gabe A. Russell, Kayla H. Russell and Ellen P. Russell; cherished great-grandfather of Jack E. Fulton and Crew E. Fulton; also survived by many nieces and nephews living in Georgia. Visitation was held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Sunday, May 18, from 2-6 p.m. A funeral service was held at the funeral home on Monday, May 19 at 1 p.m. Interment was in Moreland Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) at www.apdaparkinson.org.