Old-fashioned lemonade stand to benefit Alzheimer’s

The memory of her great-grandmother and love for the elderly inspires a 12-year-old girl’s efforts to raise money for upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On Monday, July 12, Ava Mincey, of Bulloch County, will have her old-fashioned lemonade stand set up outside Southern Family Medicine located at 308 E. Long Street in Claxton.

…“I have been personally affected by Alzheimer’s because my great-grandmother (Daisy Littles) suffered from this disease,” said Mincey. “Last year, I started my lemonade stand to honor her memory and I donate the proceeds to my Walk to End Alzheimer’s team benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Mincey said she raises funds for Walk to End Alzheimer’s because “I wanted to help fight back against Alzheimer’s and honor the past and present caretakers taking care of their loved ones with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.”

Stop by Southern Family Medicine to see Ava Monday, purchase a refreshing cup of lemonade, and support a good cause.

By Julie Braly