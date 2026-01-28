Ollie Ricks turns 100

Ollie Washington Ricks, left, recently celebrated her 100th birthday, January 8, and was honored on the occasion by Savannah State University President Jermaine Whirl, right, who recognized her in her own church during a visit to Claxton. She was also honored by the Evans Board of Commissioners with a proclamation presented when they met on Jan. 14.

