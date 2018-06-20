Mr. Oscar McNiel “Niel” Bell, Jr., age 73, passed away Sunday, May 27, at Memorial Health University Medical Center with his wife by his side. Niel Bell had a wonderfully, full and interesting life. After having polio as a child, he, as an overcomer, went on to play football in several schools where he had lived as a preacher’s kid. His highlight though was playing his senior year for the Valdosta High School Wildcats, under Coach Wright Bazemore. He was known as the winningest high school coach in Georgia history. After high school, he lived at the Wesley Foundation on Valdosta State College campus, working two jobs on his way toward a BA in sociology. He then went on to enlist in the United States Army, where he became a Lieutenant and served in the Vietnam War. He received several medals of honor for his courage and extraordinary leadership. Niel was a lover of music. He was a soloist on many occasions and also taught guitar lessons. He served in many churches as the music minister, the most recent being Hagan United Methodist Church. Niel held many jobs over his lifetime. He was employed as a real estate agent, math teacher and was loved by all the Clyde’s Market shoppers. He was currently employed by the Georgia State prison as the media specialist and Notary Public. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marda Huggins Bell of Reidsville; son, Oscar McNiel (Brittany) Bell, III of Jacksonville, Fla.; a step-son Niel raised, Ken (Beth) Cohen of California; Marda’s children, Jody (Jillian) Shealy of Canada, Pat Shealy and Chip (Jennifer) Shealy, all of Alabama, Benjamin (Ashley) Shealy of Tennessee; sisters, Martha Virginia (Gary) Spivey of Florida and Anne (Joel Sr.) Willis of St. Simons Island; grandchildren, Oscar McNiel Bell, IV and Henry Bell; four step-grandchildren by Ken; 10 step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, June 1, at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville with the Rev. Kathy Israel McLeod officiating. Memorials may be given to The Salvation Army, 3100 Montgomery St., Savannah, Ga. 31405. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Bell family.