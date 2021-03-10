OTC donates $75,000 to Evans Regional College and Career Academy

Ogeechee Technical College (OTC) President Lori Durden presented a $75,000 check for an implementation grant to Evans Region College and Career Academy (ERCCA) last week.

ERCCA Chief Executive Officer Holly Durrence and Board Chairman Rosalind Ivey accepted the generous donation on behalf of the academy.

The donation was allocated by the Technical College System of Georgia to assist with the costs associated with starting ERCCA and signifies a partnership with the technical college.

“The Evans Region College and Career Academy is extremely appreciative of this generous donation and the support provided by Ogeechee Tech,” said Durrence. “We look forward to our continued work with OTC as we strive to meet regional workforce demands and transform our community.”