Otha, Pat Dixon Community Center ribbon cutting

The grand opening and dedication of the Otha and Pat Dixon Community Health Resource Center at Evans Memorial Hospital is scheduled for Friday, August 2 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to join in the celebration and ribbon cutting, followed by light refreshments and official tours. The Community Health Resource Center is named after Otha and Pat Dixon from Vidalia, Georgia, who are highly respected by the Evans Memorial Hospital Community.

The project was managed by Daniel Lynn of Lynn Construction, with construction having started back in May of this year. The center will be used as a meeting room and a location for hospital-sponsored events, including those promoting healthcare and wellness in the community.