Othedris (Pug) Cowart, 93, passed away April 11 at Camellia Health and Rehab after a long illness. She was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia, but moved to Evans County when she married her late husband, James Earl (Snook) Cowart. Pug worked as a seamstress for 30+ years, was a great cook, loved flowers and working in her garden. She was of Baptist faith. Mrs. Cowart was preceded in death by her husband, James (Snook) Cowart; her parents, Willie and Liza Keel White; a grandson, Matt Massey; three brothers, Carlton, Golden and Oliver White. Surviving are her son, Tommy (Bonnie) Cowart of Claxton; her daughter, Sharon C. Massey of Claxton; five grandchildren, Miley, Chris and Bobby Cowart and Mandy and Michael Massey; one sister, Willa Jean Hart; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 13, at 1 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 13, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Miley Cowart, Chris Cowart, Bobby Cowart, Michael Massey, Andy Hart and Allen Fordham. Remembrances may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, Ill. 60601. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Nome is in charge of arrangements.