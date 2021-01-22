Ouida Hodges Callaway Daniel, 89, passed away January 21 under the care of Community Care Hospice in Vidalia. She was a lifelong resident of Evans County where she was a member of the Claxton First Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, a hard worker and loved to travel. She was a wonderful woman who loved her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Katie Hendley Hodges; her husband, Charles Daniel; and the father of her children, Herbert Callaway; sister, Betty Powell; brother in-law, Bernice Powell; and her brother, James Edgar Hodges. Survivoring are two sons, Eldon (Darlene) Callaway, Terry (Shana) Callaway, all of Claxton; one daughter, Robin (Floyd) Boyett of Claxton; two step-children, Marty (Cindy) Daniel of Pooler and Lou Ann (Mike) Farrow of Claxton; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for the family at Bay Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Bay Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, 904 Mount Vernon Road, Suite 1, Vidalia, Ga. 30474 and Meadows Park Nursing Home and Rehab, 119 Meadows Parkway West, Vidalia, Ga. 30474. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.