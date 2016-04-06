Outburst at Hagan Council meeting results in withdrawal of proposed police merger

Hagan Mayor Matt Blocker began a discussion about the proposed police merger between the Hagan and Police Departments during the City Council meeting Tuesday night. Within minutes, however, Councilman Tommy McBride interrupted him.

McBride began an outburst of disparaging remarks – which continued for several minutes –towards Mayor Blocker.

During the outburst, Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland, who attended the meeting, stepped out of the room but returned shortly thereafter, and made a statement to the council. (It was later confirmed that Kirkland had conferred with Claxton Mayor Terry Branch prior to making the announcement.)

“We brought this (merger) up for the benefit of Hagan. This was for the benefit of the citizens and businesses of Hagan. If it is going tear the city apart, then the City of Claxton is going to withdraw,” said Kirkland. “We are no longer seeking the merger.”

“If the citizens don’t want it and the council can’t even make up their minds to even proceed just to look at a contract,” Kirkland continued. “Ya’ll don’t have to argue about it anymore.”

