UPDATE, 3:00 p.m., June 26: Hwy. 280 is currently open as of Wednesday afternoon after the logs were cleared from the roadway. Other than bumps and bruises, the driver was not injured.

At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, a log-truck overturned on Highway 280 in Daisy near Daisy Nevils Road.

The log truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident.