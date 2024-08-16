Pamela Kicklighter Jenkins (Meme), 57, peacefully entered her Heavenly home on August 12, 2024 at her residence. Pam was born on December 14, 1966, in Jesup, Georgia to G.W. and Irma Kicklighter. Pam, along with her four siblings, grew up in Glennville, Georgia. Pam lived a radiant life where her unwavering faith was her guiding light, source of strength, and something that touched all those around her. After graduating from Glennville High School in 1985, Pam met the love of her life, Wesley. They married in 1987 and have resided in Claxton, Georgia for 37 years of blissful marriage. Her life was a testament to the deep and enduring love she shared with her husband, an unbreakable bond that carried them through every joy and challenge, leaving behind a legacy of devotion that will forever inspire those who know them. The center of Pam’s world was her family whom she loved immensely. Her vibrant sense of humor and beautiful smile could light up any room. She found joy in the simple moments, never met a stranger, and brought laughter to those around her. Pam enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and many others at “Meme’s Daycare”. She loved spending time with her family and being outdoors. She was known for her adventurous spirit and loved to travel to the lake, mountains, and the beach with her family. Pam was also an excellent baker and was known for her beautiful and delicious cakes. She is preceded in death by her father, G.W. Kicklighter; and brother, Michael Kicklighter. She is survived by her husband, Wesley Jenkins of Claxton, Ga; her children, Ben (Mallory) Jenkins of Reidsville, Ga., and Kasie Jenkins (Kyle West) of Smiley, Texas; grandchildren, Mileigh Conner, Rowan and Mabry Jenkins; mother, Irma Kicklighter of Glennville, Ga.; siblings, Patsy (Kenny) Anderson of Glennville, Ga., Bruce (Doreen) Kicklighter of Glennville, Ga., and Debra (Jeff) Draughn of Claxton, Ga.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Brenda Haire of Claxton, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Monica Jenkins and Jennifer (Stephen) Brown, all of Claxton, Ga. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and “Meme’s babies.” Though her time with us was too brief, the depth of love and happiness she shared will forever remain in our hearts. A service celebrating Pam’s precious life was held at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral home where friends and family were invited to remember a life that was truly a gift to us all. Visitation was held Thursday, August 15, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, August 16, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Haire Family Cemetery Pallbearers were Peyton Kirby, Mark Lott, Spencer Masse, Matthew Todd, Adam Whitaker, and Cody Williams In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to The Mayo Clinic: ALS Department in Jacksonville, Florida Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.