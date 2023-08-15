Pamela ‘Pam’ Janelle Rhodes, 56, passed away August 14, 2023 at home surrounded by loved ones. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband of 39 years, Steven Otis Rhodes of Claxton, Ga.; sons, Steven Otis (Heather) Rhodes II and Matthew Dillon Rhodes; grandchildren, Amber Nicole Rhodes and Colten Blake Rhodes; mother and father in-law, James Wade and Judy Beasley Rhodes of Claxton, Ga.; brother, Robert Gilbert (Joyce Ann) Martin of Pelion, S.C.; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Amber) Rhodes, Mickey (Jeannie) Rhodes, and Eddie (Jan) Rhodes; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 17, 10 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 17, 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Duran Kirksey. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Rhodes, Mickey Rhodes, Eddie Rhodes, Tyler Rhodes, Andy Martin and Junior Martin. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.