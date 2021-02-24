Parade and car show for annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival approved

As previously announced, the 2021 Claxton Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Evans County Wildlife Club, which hosts the annual event, announced last week that a parade and car show will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Parade applications can be obtained at www.rattlesnakewildlifefestival.com.

…The fourth annual Evans County Wildlife Club car, truck, and motorcycle show will be held at Durrence Layne Chevrolet, located at 7334 US Hwy. 280 in Claxton, this year.

Entry fee is $25 and registration for the show is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021.

By Julie Braly, Editor