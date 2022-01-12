Parade, Grand Marshals chosen for MLK parade

Sandra Boggs and Greg Stewart will serve as grand marshal and parade marshal for this year’s Martin Luther King, Jr., parade in Claxton.

The parade, which is slated to begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, will line up at Bacon-Ford Park on MLK Blvd., turn right onto Hwy. 301, turn right on Hwy. 280 (Main St.), right on Church St., and disband at the Evans County Community Center.

