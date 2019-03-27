Parade marks baseball season kick off

Excitement was in the air and smiles were plentiful during Saturday’s kick off parade and activities marking opening day of baseball season at the Evans County Recreation Department.

Sporting their new jerseys, parade participants consisted of the 285 players, ranging in age from 3 to 14 years old, who are registered to play at ECRD this season.

By Julie Braly, Editor