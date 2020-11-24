Parade of Lights to include automobiles – Entry deadline Nov. 30

The Claxton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has amended the guidelines for the Christmas in Claxton Parade of Lights to include automobiles this year. It’s not too late to register to participate as the registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 30.

The parade is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will serve as this year’s Parade Grand Marshals. The DDA reminds all parade participants that all units must be decorated with lights.

Additional information and parade entry forms can be obtained by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at 739-1391 or info@claxtonevanschamber.com….

