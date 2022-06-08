Parents hit hard by baby formula shortage – Two local families share their personal struggles

Parents across the country are finding themselves in an unthinkable position as a continuing nationwide shortage has them finding empty shelves in the baby formula aisle at stores.

Unfortunately, Evans County parents are among those affected and some are struggling to find the right products to provide proper nutrition for their babies.

The current baby formula shortage began with supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That crisis was compounded…

To read the full article, which includes personal stories of two Evans County families, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.