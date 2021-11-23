Parents of bullying victim speak out

Imagine being on a business trip nearly 1,000 miles away from home. In the middle of your day, someone from your hometown shares a video, in which a teenage boy is being physically assaulted by several other teens, and someone is filming the incident and sharing it on social media. Then imagine quickly realizing the boy being assaulted is your son. That’s what recently happened to one mother in Evans County.

…“We want to start something to bring awareness about bullying to the community, a team, maybe put together a walk, just bring awareness to it. “We just want be a voice for our son and others who are being bullied or have been bullied in the past,” the mother said.

