Park Terrace Development withdraws applications for Hagan workforce housing

Hagan Mayor Gena Roberts announced during the regularly scheduled City of Hagan meeting on Tuesday, July 16, that Thompson Gooding of Park Terrace Development has withdrawn their grant application for the proposed workforce housing project at the corner of Old Metter and Dublin roads. Gooding was seeking federal and state grants to develop a 66-unit apartment building that would serve as workforce housing.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.