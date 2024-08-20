Parker Anderson, age 78, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2024, at Community Hospice in Vidalia. Born on February 13, 1946, in Reidsville to Troy and Estell Holland Anderson, Parker’s life was marked by service and commitment, not only to his country but also to his family and the community of Daisy. After dedicating 23 years of service to the United States Marine Corps, where he retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant, Parker embodied the values of courage and resilience. He proudly served two tours in Vietnam and played an integral role in Operation Desert Storm, earning respect and admiration for his unwavering commitment to his fellow servicemen and women. Parker’s interests extended far beyond military life; he was a man of many passions. A true outdoorsman, he found joy in hunting and fishing, often sharing these adventures with loved ones. His love for the land was evident in his dedication to farming, while his connection with animals shone through as he became an avid horse trainer. Additionally, Parker had a soft spot for pets, raising beagles that brought smiles and companionship into his life. He attended Liberty Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. Family was at the heart of Parker’s existence. His loving wife of 57 years, Shirley S. Anderson of Daisy, stood by him through all of life’s moments. Together, they built a home filled with warmth, laughter, and countless cherished memories. Parker is survived by his children, Dave (Tara) Anderson of Lyons and Anna (Sam) Hagler of Kathleen, Ga., who carry forth his spirit and love. His legacy is further intertwined with the joys of his grandchildren, Thorn (Kaycee) Anderson, Chase Anderson, Jeidon (Amber) Anderson, Jaxon Anderson, Taylor (Dalton) Sheldon, Halle (Patrick) Hoyt, and Holden Hagler. Each grandchild holds a special place in his heart, and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt Anderson, Nadia Edmonds, Millie Drew Anderson, Luke Sheldon, Anderson Hoyt, and Parker Anne Hoyt, will surely remember the stories, laughter, “Papa” shared with them. Parker was also blessed with loving sisters, Lavern McDilda of Claxton and Susie Brown of Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom he cared about deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Woodrum. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, August 21, at Emmaus Red Hill Cemetery in Claxton with Reverend Jonathan Brown officiating. Memorials may be given to Liberty Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy, 706 West Smith Street Claxton, Ga. 30417. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Anderson family.