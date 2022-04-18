Patricia Ann Hildebrand, age 79, passed away Wednesday, April 13, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 17, 1942 in New Castle, Pa. to George Sr. and Katherine Simpson Oprean and had lived in Jacksonville, Fla. for many years before she made her home in Claxton 14 years ago. Ms. Pat was an educator, retiring from Duval County School System in Jacksonville, Fla. She loved gardening and tending to her plants. Her favorite pastime was spreading the love and the word of Jesus. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, George Oprean, Jr. She is survived by her children, Jodi (Darryl) Smith of Claxton, George Hildebrand, Jr. and Heidi (Eric) Tatum, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; siblings, Sondra (Russ) Hall, Kathy (Danny) Reiter and Jeffery Oprean, all of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30pm on Monday, April 17, 2022 with the Funeral services were held Monday, April 17 at 3 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Few officiating. Interment followed in the Smith Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyler Smith, Jimmy Beecher, George Hildebrand, III, Kyle Hildebrand, Steve Odom and Jake Odom. Memorials may be given to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the family of Patricia Ann Hildebrand.