Patricia Jean "Pat" Hadden Flynt, 65, of Metter, the widow of James Robert "Jimmy" Flynt, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 28 at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. Born in Metter, she was a daughter of the late Erma Jean Hadden and Eugene Talmadge Hadden. Pat was a member of GraceTruth Baptist Church in Claxton. She was a retired licensed practical nurse having worked with Metter Nursing Home, now Azalea Health and Rehabilitation for much of her career. Pat enjoyed gardening, fishing, farming and spoiling her grandchildren. In addition to her father, surviving are her daughters, Robyn Green Tippins (James) of Claxton, Talette Tompkins Tootle (Matt) of Statesboro, Charity Flynt Lowe (Robby) of Cobbtown; brothers, Talmadge Coleman Hadden (Maise) of Eatonton, Larry Miles Hadden (Dianne) of Metter; sisters, Mary Louise Hadden Spradley (Kenny) of Cochran, Debra Joy Hadden (Annette Unden) of Hull, and Jennifer Hadden Tanner (Don) of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Cady, Grace, Jacob, Ruby, and Abby Tippins, Athan Tootle, and Waylon and JR Lowe; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 1, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. The funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel with Pastor James Tippins officiating. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.