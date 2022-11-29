Patricia ‘Pat’ Durrence Coley, 79, of Loganville, Georgia passed away peacefully on November 23. Pat was a loving wife and mother, who truly never met a stranger. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. There truly was no one like Pat … She cherished the people in her life and loved like no other. Pat was born to the late Layton and Marjorie Durrence on June 30,1943 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she remained the entirety of her childhood with her adoring parents and brother. Upon graduation from Ft. Lauderdale High School, Pat attended and graduated from Georgia Southern University where she met the love of her life, Avery Coley. Ready for their life to begin together, they married soon after graduation and never left each other’s sides. Their adoration and devotion to one another was a storybook romance and what most could only dream of having. Pat had always had a passion for learning, so it was no surprise that she chose to teach. Later, she went on to receive her Masters in Counseling from the University of Georgia transitioning into the role of School Guidance Counselor, where she remained for the rest of her time in the education system. Pat always dreamed of having a child to call her own and that wish came true on January 31, 1979 when her daughter, Kristen Lee Coley, was born. Kristen was everything Pat could have ever prayed for in a daughter … strong, kind, loyal and beautiful inside and out. She loved being “KC’s Mom” and watching her grow into the amazing woman and mother that she is today. Her grandson, Landon, was also the apple of her eye and getting to be his “Mema” was the greatest joy of her life. Pat touched so many lives over the years making lifelong friendships through multiple moves in Georgia. Beyond her husband and daughter, Pat had one other true constant in her adult life and that was her best friend, Marcie Swank. Through the highs and lows of life, their friendship never wavered. They shared a love of teaching, faith and giving back to the community. Knowing and loving people was the essence of who Pat was, so she always took the time to talk and really know those around her especially her daughter’s childhood friends who often sought comfort and guidance from “sweet Mrs. Pat”. She was also an avid UGA fan that loved shopping, sweet tea and trips to the beach. Survived by her loving Husband, Pascul ‘Avery’ Coley of Loganville, Georgia; loving daughter, Kristen Coley Lewis; and grandson, Landon A. Lewis of Loganville, Ga.; brother, Layton ‘Art’ Durrence, Jr.; sister-in-law, Kim Hotzclaw of Fort Pierce, Florida; aunt, Delores Harlow of Waycross Ga.; uncle, Ned Banks of Glennville, Ga.; along with many cousins; her sister-in-law, Glenda Coley; several nieces and nephews who she loved and adored. Pat devoted her life to impacting children. In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly ask you to continue her life’s legacy by volunteering or donating to a local school or organization that helps struggling families in her name. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on December 2, at NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton, Ga. with a service at 2 p.m. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.