Patricia Wiggins Williams, 55, passed away May 21 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. The native of Evans County was a graduate of Metter High School, class of 1984. She loved animals and the outdoors. She was best known for her floral design and operating Wiggins Florist in Claxton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Wiggins and Pearl Alford Lanier. Surviving are two daughters, Anna Blizzard (Tommy Waters) and Allie Williams (Damon Beverly), all of Claxton; three brothers, David (Cindy) Wiggins of Walton, Ky., Jeffery Wiggins of Claxton and Jerry (Bridget) Wiggins of Claxton; loving mother-in-law, Faye Williams of Claxton; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 25, from 1 – 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral servies will be held Tuesday, May 25, starting at 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bull Creek Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Bull Creek Church Cemetery Fund, 548 Bull Creek Church Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417 and Compassus Hospice, 107 Southern Blvd. Suite 203, Savannah, Ga. 31405. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.