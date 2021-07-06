Patty Sapp Griffin, 62, passed away Tuesday, June 29 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was born October 6, 1958 to Clifford and Bertha Mae Brown Sapp and lived in Glennville and Claxton all of her life. Patty was one of the charter members and CFO of Job Training Unlimited. She loved to spend time at the lake and with her grandchildren. Patty was preceded in death by her parents;, a brother, Roland Sapp; and a sister, Linda DeLoach. She is survived by her husband, Troy Griffin of Claxton; children, Amanda Todd (Nathan) of Claxton and Patrick Griffin (Angellena) of Pulaski, Ga.; siblings, C.L. Sapp (Libby) of Glennville, Ga. Johnny Sapp (Cathy) of Glennville, Kathy Blocker (Bobby) of Glennville, Brenda Ernest Baggett (Robert) of Reidsville, Ga.; grandchildren, Colby Todd, Emma Todd, Jeremy Griffin and Maggie Griffin; several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, at the chapel of Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial followed in Brewton Cemetery in Claxton. Pallbearers were Keith Dixon, Tommy Sapp, Bo Blocker, Alan Selestok, Alake Driggers and Jhase Blalock. Care and Services were entrusted to Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville.