Paul Mizell new principal at CHS

Newly hired Claxton High School Principal Paul Mizell may be new to the Evans County School District, but he is no stranger to the community. For the past five years, in varying positions with Ogeechee Technical College, Mizell has become very familiar with CHS and Evans County.

In his role within Academic Affairs, Mizell oversaw the dual enrollment program, in which students earn both high school and college credit. That position allowed him to develop a close partnership with the school and gave him an inside glimpse into the classroom situation at CHS.

“I’m just thrilled with the opportunity,” Mizell said in reference to his new position as principal, “The students are amazing, the teachers are amazing. The efforts that they put in and it appears that the students love to be in school and want to take the classes.”

Prior to his position in Academic Affairs, Mizell oversaw OTC’s GED program which also brought him to Evans County. During that time, he served on the Board of Family Connections. Mizell is not new to public high schools or administration. His experience runs the gamut from elementary and high school teacher to elementary and middle school administration.

Mizell served as principal in the education program at the Jenkins Correctional Center in Millen. With his recent experience at the post-secondary level, Mizell has a unique perspective on the skills high school students need to succeed after graduation.

Already somewhat familiar with CHS, Mizell hopes to address some issues, continue making improvements and build on the qualities that he sees within the existing system.

