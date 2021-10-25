Paul Slusher, 90, passed away October 24 at Brown’s Health and Rehab in Statesboro, Georgia. The Beverly, Kentucky native was a member and deacon of Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Air Force and Army and retried from Civil Service. During his retirement, he loved to garden, landscape and travel to gospel sings at different churches in the area. He was a loving caretaker of family and close friends that became caretakers of him during his final years of life. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Slusher; sisters, Mary Slusher Campbell and Amanda Slusher; brothers, Matt Slusher, David Slusher, Luther Slusher, Knuckles and John Slusher. Special thanks to all of his friends and church family he considered and loved as family. Surviving are his son, Steve Slusher; granddaughter, Brittney Slusher; several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 26, at 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 26, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Slusher Family Cemetery in Beverly, Ky. Remembrances may be made to Claxton Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 571, Claxton, Ga., 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.