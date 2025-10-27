Payne Phillips, age 76, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born and raised in Metter and Excelsior, Georgia, the son of the late Oscar Payne Phillips and Nina Dekle Phillips. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dekle Hamilton Phillips, and his son, Pete Phillips. Payne was a proud graduate of Metter High School, Class of 1967, where he was voted “Best All Around” and fondly known by his friends as “Chetta” and “Monkey” for his athletic stunts and fun-loving spirit. In 1971, Payne met the love of his life, Pam Phillips, on a blind date – and just two months later, they were married. Together they built a life full of laughter, adventure, and unwavering devotion. A true jack of all trades, Payne pursued a wide range of professions throughout his life. He worked as a farmer, heavy equipment operator, swine and poultry pathologist, electrician, plumber, and HVAC technician, and later as a respiratory therapist. No matter the job, Payne approached every task with his trademark curiosity, determination, and work ethic. He was known by family, friends, and colleagues alike for his unending quest for knowledge and his willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. In his adventurous years, Payne loved flying, paragliding, riding dirt bikes, and water skiing. He was especially known for his playful spirit and remarkable balance – he could even ski on a boat paddle. He is survived by his devoted wife, Pam Phillips; his son, Paul Phillips, and daughter-in-law, Melissa Phillips; and his beloved grandchildren, Lainey Phillips, Ben Phillips, Arron Griner, Miranda Griner, and Matt Griner. Payne’s legacy of love, laughter, and hard work will live on through them and through all whose lives he touched. A life so full and vibrant as Payne’s is not easily summed up in words. He will be remembered for his boundless energy, sharp mind, and generous heart – a man who could fix anything, learn anything, and love deeply. Visitation is Wednesday, October 29, 10:00 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October, 29, 11:00 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lake Church Cemetery in Metter, Georgia. For those wishing to send flowers, the family asks that arrangements be made through The Flower Girl in Statesboro, Georgia, at (912) 536-3650. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.