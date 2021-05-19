PCA baseball team makes history; Pats vying for state championship

For the first time since its inception in 1970, Pinewood Christian Academy’s baseball team is currently competing for a GISA Class AAA – State Baseball Championship title.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Brett Lewis and his staff, the Patriots faced John Milledge Academy (JMA) – currently the top team in the state – in the final four. The team played two games on Saturday, May 15, losing the first game but taking the win in the second game during extra innings.

The Patriots returned to JMA Monday where they run-ruled JMA 10-0 in five innings on JMA’s home field…

The team will head to Mercer University in Macon this Friday (May 21) to begin the best 2 out of 3 series where they will face Tiftarea Academy at 6 p.m. The second game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday with a possible third game following.

By Julie Braly, Editor