PCA celebrates 47th annual Homecoming week

Pinewood Christian Academy celebrated its 47th annual Homecoming week September 22 – 27. The theme chosen for this exciting week was PCA the Greatest Show on Turf!

…… During the half-time show ….. Ansley Howard (at right), daughter of John and Renee Howard, was crowned Pinewood Christian Academy’s 2019 Homecoming Queen Friday night. Abi Oates (at left), daughter of Jamie and Lena Oates, was named this year’s Homecoming Princess.

