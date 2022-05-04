PCA Headmaster Clay Hill to retire

Posted By: newsroom May 4, 2022

Headmaster Clay Hill will soon retire from Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA).

“My plans were, obviously, to continue here at Pinewood for a few more years,” said Hill recently. “But I have experienced recent health issues which have sped up the timeline a bit and has forced me to retire a little sooner than I really wanted to.” Hills’s last day at PCA will be May 31….

