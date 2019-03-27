PCA pageant held Saturday

Taylor Watson crowned Queen

Pinewood Christian Academy hosted its 47th annual Miss PCA pageant on Saturday, March 23. Fourteen beautiful contestant in grades ninth through 12th came together to compete for the title.

The Queen’s court included: First Runner-up, Grace Gordon; Second Runner-up, Ashton Shuman; Third Runner-up, Cassie McCoy; and Fourth Runner-up was Tinsley McCall.

By Julie Braly, Editor