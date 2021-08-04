Pedestrian, bicycle plan underway for Evans – State agency requests participation in survey

Representatives with the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC) recently met with local authorities regarding a bicycle and pedestrian plan for Evans County and the municipalities within the county – the cities of Bellville, Claxton, Daisy and Hagan.

“To foster improvements in walking and biking networks in our region, the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission ‘HOGARC’ strives to assist our member governments to develop solid Bicycle and Pedestrian Plans through annual contracts with GDOT,” said Regional Planner Anna Weaver. In 2021, Evans County – including all its four municipalities – has been chosen to develop its own Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.

…They (HOGARC) are now requesting community input and have provided an user-friendly online survey tool where the public may share their observations and insights regarding any issues concerning sidewalks or bike lanes in Evans County. Residents are encouraged to complete the survey at https://arcg.is/O04vW by the August 15, 2021 deadline.

When taking the survey, please keep in mind you are not required to answer questions 2, 5 and 6.

By Julie Braly, Editor