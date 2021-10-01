Peggy Jean Prosser, age 79, passed away at her residence September 27 in Gastonia, N.C. She was a native of Tattnall County, but also lived in Savannah and Claxton, Ga. before making a home in North Carolina. She was a member of The DeRenne Ave. Church of God and then a member of Claxton Church of God in Claxton. She loved her family, chickens, gardening, sewing and in her later years, she loved to travel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Talley and Lena Jane Oliver; and sister, Dorothy Barrow. Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Prosser of Gastonia, N.C.; son, Michael (Beth) Prosser of Newman, Ga.; daughters, Rachel Susan (Ron) Fowler of Gastonia, N.C., Victoria Leigh (Levi) Pitts of Kingman, AZ., brother Jack Oliver of Buford, Ga., Robert Oliver of Savannah, Ga., David Oliver of Claxton, Ga., Dennis Oliver of Ellabell, Ga., Ray Oliver of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Charlotte Akins of Claxton, Ga.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday, October 1, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Reg. Gregory Ely officiating. Pallbearers were David and Ray Oliver, Aaron Tresten, Seth Pitts and Evan Prosser. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.