Peggy Knight Padgett, 59, passed away July 10, after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. She was a member of Anderson Primitive Baptist Church, with strong Christian values. Peggy graduated from Reidsville High School in 1977. After graduating, she attended Georgia Southern College where she earned a Master’s in Education. She retired from the Effingham County BOE after 33 years of teaching second grade. She was a member of the Dixieland Cruisers Car Club. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. Peggy was an avid gardener, enjoying working with her roses and many other flowers. She loved her cats and dogs and collecting Hummel figurines. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Irene Boyette Knight and a brother, Eugene Alvis Knight. Her beloved sister, Sherry Kaye Ward, was also fatally injured in the automobile accident. Surviving are her husband, George Glenn Padgett of Guyton; son, Sean DeWitt Padgett of Guyton; daughter, Rebekah Ann Padgett of Guyton; brother, Hershel Wayne (Becky) Knight of Rosenberg, Texas; two sisters, Marsha Knight (Glenn) Mosley and Cathy Knight (Byron) Jeffers, all of Lyons; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 17, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Jimmy Haire officiating. Burial was in Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.