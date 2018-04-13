Sherry Kaye Knight Ward, 71, passed away July 10, after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. She was born and grew up in the Manassas community and graduated from the 1965 Class of Collins High School as Valedictorian of her class. After graduating she attended Georgia Southern College and Armstrong College where she earned an educational specialist degree. She retired from Chatham County BOE having worked for 35 years. She began her career at Sprague Elementary and finished her career at Pooler Elementary. She taught third grade, the Search program and taught computer skills. She was a member of Anderson Primitive Baptist Church and had strong Christian values. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Sherry Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Irene Boyette Knight; and a brother, Eugene Alvis Knight. Her beloved sister, Peggy Knight Padgett was also fatally injured in the automobile accident. Surviving are her son, Michael Evan Ward of Pooler; brother, Hershel Wayne (Becky) Knight of Rosenberg, Texas; two sisters, Marsha Knight (Glenn) Mosley and Cathy Knight (Byron) Jeffers, all of Lyons, Ga.A; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Monday, July 16, from 5-8 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 17, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Jimmy Haire officiating. Burial will be in Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.