Peggy Smith Grose Kilpatrick and James Rufus Kilpatrick

Peggy Smith Grose Kilpatrick, daughter of J. Thurman Smith and Willa Smith of Bellville, Georgia, joined the hosts of angels peacefully on August 7. She spent her last day surrounded by loved ones, including her loving husband, Jim Kilpatrick. She was a Georgia farm girl, a “Georgia Peach,” and a finalist in the Miss Georgia beauty pageant. She learned Mandarin Chinese before becoming a Methodist missionary to Malaya and Singapore. She was a preacher’s wife and church organist. She directed summer camps, did public speaking with Toastmasters, held a master’s degree in Communication, was a probation officer, and a chemical dependency counselor. She was an extrovert. She loved babies and dark chocolate. She was interested in much and tried to do it all. She is survived by her four boys (Mark, Paul, Daniel and Justus), five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. James Rufus Kilpatrick, husband of Peggy Smith Grose Kilpatrick for 34 years, loved his wife Peggy so much that he couldn’t live without her. He passed away peacefully on September 152, just five weeks after she passed. He was an avid reader, a lover of cats, birds, music, golf, and the Texas Longhorns. Jim is survived by his son Kyle and daughter Angela. A memorial service will be held for both Peggy and Jim on Saturday October 8 at 2 p.m. at the Smith Family Cemetery behind the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, south of Bellville, Georgia.