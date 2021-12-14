Peggy Waters McKever, 61, passed away December 11 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of Tom and Barbara Sapp Waters. Peggy loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing and play piano. She was a hard worker and brought joy and laughter to all. She was truly a helper of God because she had the gift of unconditional love and enjoyed giving to others. She will be greatly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Mckever, Jr.; father, Tom Waters; sisters, Connie Bacon and Jonah Waters. Surviving is her mother, Barbara Sapp; a son, Limwill Preston (Antwanette Davis); daughters, Sheena Nguyen, Teena Nguyen and Carrlotta McKever; brothers, Kenneth Waters (Janice), Timothy Waters; a sister, Bobbie Wilson (Sam); grandchildren, Roosevelt Decoreon Ponder, Jr., Ariel Ponder, Floyd Sanders, III and Ayura Lyn Preston; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 16, from 1-2:30 p.m., at Claxton Church of God. The funeral service will be Thursday, December 16, at 3 p.m., at Claxton Church of God. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.