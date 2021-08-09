Perry Dene Finch, 84, passed away August 6 at his residence surrounded by his family. The Screven County native was a member and a deacon of Claxton Primitive Baptist Church, a Veteran and a mason of Masonic Lodge 440. He retired with 35 years of service from U.S. Customs. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Neal Andrews; brothers, Jack and J.C. Finch. Surviving are his wife, Sheron Finch of Claxton; sons, Ryan (Theresa) Andrews, Kenneth (Patsy) Finch of Ellabell; daughter, Noonie Hodges of Sylvania; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 10, from 5 – 7 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 11, 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Claxton Primitive Church, 338 Tellie Akins Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.