Pfizer, Moderna booster vaccines now available at EMH

Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) in Claxton has announced it now offers Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccinations. In addition to those seeking a booster vaccine, COVID vaccines are also available at EMH for those who want to get their first or second vaccine dose.

…EMH greatly encourages all booster recipients to bring their vaccine card so accurate documentation may be kept of their vaccine history.

The vaccine and booster clinic will be offered by appointment only each Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Individuals may register for an appointment by calling EMHs vaccine hotline at 912-739-5136 or online at www.evansmemorialhospital.org/bookonline.