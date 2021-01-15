Phyllis ‘Tillie’ Hall Findley, 90, was called to her heavenly home on January 12, surrounded by her loving family under the care of her daughter, Becky Strickland and Amedisys Hospice. Tillie was born in Savannah, Georgia on April 28, 1930, where she attended Chatham County public schools and graduated from Savannah High School. Tillie obtained a BS in nursing, class of 1950, from St. Joseph’s Nursing School and enjoyed attending her annual class reunions until the recent pandemic. As a child and young adult, Tillie belonged to Morningside Baptist Church in Savannah and later attended Eason Chapel in Evans County for many of her adult years. For 25 years, Tillie was married to and later divorced from the late Judge James Emory Findley and was blessed with five children. During their early years, the family lived in Savannah, where many delightful memories were made vacationing on Tybee Island with family and friends. The family later moved to Claxton. She loved living in the country, making new friends and enjoying her faithful pets. As a registered nurse, Tillie’s career included employment with Ogeechee Home Health Agency, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Meadows Regional Hospital, Savannah Square, and a nurse supervisor for the Statesboro and Claxton Nursing Homes while residing in Claxton. Many rewarding years of Tillie’s professional life were spent providing expert and compassionate care to her patients. She was especially proud to be the first nurse employed by the Ogeechee Home Health Agency. According to her patients, “Nurse Tillie” was more than a nurse; her care philosophy included addressing all of her patients and their families’ needs beyond medical care. To support their overall wellbeing, she often provided them with food and clothing and always made sure they felt comforted. “Nurse Tillie” loved to share entertaining stories about her adventures in rural nursing with her friends and family. Tillie was passionate about life. She treasured time spent surrounded by her devoted family and dear friends. Tillie beamed with pride for her 11 grandchildren and took every opportunity to enjoy weekend-long sleepovers with as many kids and pets that could fit in her house. Her home was always welcoming, full of love and laughter; visitors never left hungry or without a joke to make them smile. For Tillie, dancing was a mandatory form of exercise, her birthday parties were a yearly highlight, and a delicious homecooked family meal was always on the table. Though her sight was limited, Tillie was an animated conversationalist; she never lacked for words of encouragement, advice, or to share a laugh. Tillie wanted most of all to be remembered as a good mother and nurse who loved her children, patients, family, friends and pets. Words can never express our gratitude to her many loving and kind caregivers and the professionals at Amedisys Hospice, Pooler, Ga. “Now faith, hope, and love remain — and the greatest of these is love.” — 1 Corinthians 13:13. Though Tillie will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and community, we know she is joyously welcomed into Heaven by an angelic choir (including Elvis singing “Amazing Grace”) and can forever bask in God’s glory. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, James Emerson Findley; parents, Daniel Lester Hall and Norma Neubeck Hall; brother, Daniel Lester Hall, Jr. and sister Barbara Ann Hall Cleary. She is survived by her children: Cheryl F. Hodge (Frederick) of Savannah, Cynthia D’Angelo of Tiger, Ga., Rebecca Strickland of Collins, Ga., Trent Findley (Jennifer) of Ellabell, Ga. and Tammy Findley (James) daughter-in-law of Warrensburg, Mo. She was blessed with grandchildren: Rachel Kipar (Galen) of Asheville, N.C., Charles Hodge (Talia) of Portland, Ore., Cally D’Angelo Hammack (Brett) of Buford, Ga., Olivia D’Angelo of Alpharetta, Ga., Nolan D’Angelo (Danielle) of Southern Pines, N.C., Tray Strickland (Victoria) of Statesboro, Gs., Hannah Strickland of Collins, Ga., Silas Strickland of Collins, Ga., Kaitlyn Findley (Darby) of Decatur, Ga., Nicole Findley (Isaac) of New Castle, N.H. and Erin Findley of Statesboro, as well as four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. In addition, she loved her cherished friends, extended family, and devoted pets. A celebration of life gathering will be planned for a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to: The Red Cross or The Savannah Association for the Blind. Please share your thoughts about Grandma and Nurse Tillie at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.