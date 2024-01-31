Pinewood basketball teams continue season with region games

Pinewood on the Court – Above, Banks Hearn rushes the ball, standing as one of the Patriots top shooters. Hearn has led in points in games against CCA, St. Andrews, EBA and BA.

PCA vs. CCA

On January 12, the Pinewood basketball teams traveled to Douglas, Ga. to play Citizens Christian Academy (CCA) for the second time this season. The Lady Patriots fell to CCA, but the Patriots were able to defeat them by 10.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.