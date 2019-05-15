Pinewood Christian Academy Commencement this Sunday

Forty-eight students will graduate from Pinewood Christian Academy on Sunday, May 19, at 4:00 in the Eddie Durrence Gymnasium.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will address the student body on Sunday. Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Vice-President Dr. Stan Whitlock will deliver the keynote address. Each senior, as a part of a tradition at Pinewood, will be presented with a new Bible from the Parker family.

By Julie Braly, Editor