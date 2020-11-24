Pinewood Christian Academy Shotgun Team Claims 2020 GISA AAA State Title

The Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) shotgun team took top honors, earning the title of 2020 GISA AAA Clay Target Champions during competition held November 19-21 at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah. The Patriots faced high school shotgun teams from across the state, competing in skeet, trap and sporting clays. PCA claimed the title by…

