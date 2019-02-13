Pinewood Lady Patriots claim 4-peat GISA 2AAA Region Championship Title

Pinewood Christian Academy hosted the 2019 GISA 2AAA Region Championship in Bellville February 5-8. The Lady Patriots entered the tournament as first seed with an overall season record of 24-5. In the first round of play, the Patriots took on Bulloch Academy Lady Gators overtaking them with a score of 33-32.

By Julie Braly, Editor