Pinewood Varsity Boys Win GISA 3A State Track Championship

The Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) Varsity Boys’ Track Team won the 2022 Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) state championship on April 23, 2022.

Thirty-three years in the making, the boys claimed the win with 111.5 overall points, ahead of Trinity Christian who had 89 points….

